Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Pippenger works at
Locations
Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark6324 Fairview Rd Ste 310, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 908-2246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. P saved my mother’s mind. While my mother does suffer from dementia, she had seen a psychiatrist who had put her on many medications that made her much worse. Dr. P helped her stop taking all of the harmful medications for her memory and cognition. He recommended the correct memory medicines. I wish he would publish his work for all patients and caregivers to learn. We wish he was still in Little Rock! He seems a bit quirky but he is well worth your time for memory help. I wish he would expand his practice and knowledge to genetics and targeted care with more emphasis on evidenced based supplements.
About Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pippenger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pippenger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pippenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pippenger works at
Dr. Pippenger has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pippenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pippenger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pippenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pippenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pippenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.