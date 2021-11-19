See All Plastic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Mark Pinsky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (102)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Mark Pinsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Pinsky works at Pinsky Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pinsky Plastic Surgery
    11020 Rca Center Dr Ste 2010, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8207
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Belt Lipectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cellfina™ Treatment Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2021
    Dr. Pinsky gave me his full attention every visit before the surgery, during the surgery and post op. He gave me beautiful results and I've never been happier.
    Stacy S. — Nov 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Pinsky, MD
    About Dr. Mark Pinsky, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699884510
    Education & Certifications

    • M.D. Anderson Cancer Center|St Joseph's Hospital
    • University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    • U Texas|University Of Texas Health Center At Tyler
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Plastic Surgery
