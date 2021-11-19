Dr. Mark Pinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Pinsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Pinsky works at
Locations
-
1
Pinsky Plastic Surgery11020 Rca Center Dr Ste 2010, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 778-8207Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinsky?
Dr. Pinsky gave me his full attention every visit before the surgery, during the surgery and post op. He gave me beautiful results and I've never been happier.
About Dr. Mark Pinsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699884510
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center|St Joseph's Hospital
- University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- U Texas|University Of Texas Health Center At Tyler
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pinsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinsky works at
Dr. Pinsky has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinsky speaks Spanish.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.