Dr. Mark Pidala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Pidala, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Pidala works at
UT Physicians Colon & Rectal Clinic - Peakwood800 Peakwood Dr Ste 2C, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 731-5257
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
I have been a patient of Dr Pidala's since 2005. As always, my experience with Dr. Pidala was a 10 plus. Thankful he is our colon doctor! He cured my husband.
About Dr. Mark Pidala, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417960550
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
