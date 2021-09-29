Overview

Dr. Mark Pidala, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Pidala works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Abscess and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.