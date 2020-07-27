Overview

Dr. Mark Picone, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.



Dr. Picone works at Austin Heart in Austin, TX with other offices in Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.