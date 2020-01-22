Dr. Mark Pickhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pickhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Pickhardt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pickhardt works at
Locations
-
1
Renaissance Women's Healthcare, Fayetteville3302 N NORTHHILLS BLVD, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-3366Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickhardt?
I had an appointment with Dr. Pickhardt on 12/26/2019. As always he was very kind and professional. He always spends time with me and is never rushed while reviewing my history and listening to any concerns.
About Dr. Mark Pickhardt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144275413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickhardt works at
Dr. Pickhardt has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.