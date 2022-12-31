Dr. Mark Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Phillips, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Greenboro Office522 N Elam Ave Ste 203, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 852-8444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for almost 20 years. I had been to many doctors since I was a teenager and although many tired to help (but some didn't really bother) and I had followed through with all doctors recommended treatments, I was still dealing with severe daily pain which led to depression. Who can be happy when your always in pain! My pain is not gone, but it is down enough that I have more days that I can function and participate in my life. This means so much to myself and my family. This can only happen when you have a knowledgeable Doctor that takes the time to listen and also know the right questions to ask when I have had a hard time putting things into words. He gives me as much time as I need in office visits and I never feel rushed. He has never given me the feeling that he is just there to just write a script and then send you on your way.
About Dr. Mark Phillips, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- East Carolina U
- Pitt Co Meml Hosp-East Caro
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
