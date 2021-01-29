Overview

Dr. Mark Petty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida - College of Medicine|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Petty works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Alachua, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.