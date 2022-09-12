See All Plastic Surgeons in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Mark Petroff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Petroff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They completed their fellowship with McCollough Intl Fac Plas Su

Dr. Petroff works at Petroff Center in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Petroff Center Plastic Surgery & Medi-Spa
    17720 Jean Way Ste 100, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Broken Nose
Aging Face
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 12, 2022
    Ever since I was a young girl, I had always been unhappy and insecure with nose. I didn't like it's shape and always knew I had a deviated septum which made it difficult for me to breath at the same time. I had always dreamed of a rhinoplasty and I am so glad that I did my research and put my faith in Dr. Petroff and his team. From the first phone call, they all made me feel so comfortable and reassured. I am only a week and a half post op and my nose looks incredible. I am brought to tears with what Dr. Petroff and his team have done for me, my life is changed because of this procedure and I am grateful! Thank you so much!
    Happy Patient — Sep 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Petroff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528068129
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Intl Fac Plas Su
    Residency
    • Stanford U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Petroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petroff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petroff works at Petroff Center in Lake Oswego, OR. View the full address on Dr. Petroff’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Petroff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

