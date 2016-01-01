Dr. Mark Petrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Petrini, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Petrini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 25 W 81st St Ste 1B, New York, NY 10024 Directions (646) 265-9952
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Petrini, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366477085
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Psychiatry
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
