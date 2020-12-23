Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Germantown Office19735 Germantown Rd Ste 120, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 340-9200
-
2
Rockville Office9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
I agree with the reviews that say Dr. Peterson is direct. And his style works well; if you want someone who can diagnose and treat you so you can recover from your injury. He is factual, articulate, smart, and to the point. He did not waste my time or his own. Dr. Peterson simply got me back on the road to recovery and explained how we would complete the journey. He is the orthopedic surgeon our family will depend upon and trust from now on.
About Dr. Mark Peterson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740226430
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Delaware
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.