Dr. Mark Peterson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Peterson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Peterson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paulos Toronto Orthopedics and Sports Medicine6322 S 3000 E Ste 140, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121 Directions (801) 912-8210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Utah
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- SelectCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
Two weeks after tearing my Achilles Tendon I finally looked for medical advice. I found Dr. Peterson. After diagnosis, Dr. Peterson took the time to explain what was happening in my leg. He offered me 2 anti-inflammatory medication options explaining the side effects of both in great detail. He, himself took the time to properly fit my boot as well as explain its use. He was very personable and was a pleasure to deal with. Office staff was efficient and polite as well and respected my time.
About Dr. Mark Peterson, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326374562
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.