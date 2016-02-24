See All Ophthalmologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Mark Peters, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Peters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Peters works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Retina Northwest PC
    2525 NW Lovejoy St Ste 408, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 235-1100
    Retina Northwest Vancouver
    3305 Main St Ste 16, Vancouver, WA 98663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 654-7765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Treatment frequency



Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    I receive personalized service in this very busy office. Staff has a well coordinated routine, they are consistently professional yet sensitive and appropriately friendly. I sense the staff being respectful towards each other and all have shared high praise of their working relationship with Dr. Peters. Dr. Peters always greets me with a handshake, welcomes questions, looks me in the eye when speaking to me, explains everything and gives me a great sense of confidence in his care.
    Feb 24, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Peters, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    • Eye Inst/Med Coll Wisc
    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

