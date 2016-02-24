Dr. Mark Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Peters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
Retina Northwest PC2525 NW Lovejoy St Ste 408, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 235-1100
Retina Northwest Vancouver3305 Main St Ste 16, Vancouver, WA 98663 Directions (800) 654-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I receive personalized service in this very busy office. Staff has a well coordinated routine, they are consistently professional yet sensitive and appropriately friendly. I sense the staff being respectful towards each other and all have shared high praise of their working relationship with Dr. Peters. Dr. Peters always greets me with a handshake, welcomes questions, looks me in the eye when speaking to me, explains everything and gives me a great sense of confidence in his care.
About Dr. Mark Peters, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1346245586
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
- Eye Inst/Med Coll Wisc
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
