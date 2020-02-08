Overview

Dr. Mark Peterman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Peterman works at Texas Vein Health in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.