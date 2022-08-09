Overview

Dr. Mark Persky, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Persky works at NYU Otolaryngology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Salivary Gland Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.