Overview

Dr. Mark Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.



Dr. Perez works at Optum - Family Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.