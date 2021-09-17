See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Mark Perenich, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Perenich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Spine Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Perenich works at Tampa Back Institute, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa Back Institute Pllc
    6536 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 803-0029

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2021
    I was injured back in June, went to the ER, and was lucky enough to be referred to Dr. Mark Perenich. He is kind, compassionate, and caring. Since my first visit I have had to undergo several procedures, and each experience has been wonderful. At first I was so full of anxiety to get spinal injections and Spine surgery, but I can honestly say that each procedure went much better than I could have imagined. I had a SacralIliac joint injection today, and he was chatting with me while I was on the table under the X-ray. Next thing you know he said, “You’re are all done!” I didn’t know he had done it! I would give Dr. Perenich a thousand stars if I could! He works hard to make sure to give his patients the best possible experience. I hope he sees this review one day. And when he puts his head on the pillow at night, I hope he knows he has made a life changing difference in my life and so many others. One more thing, his staff is awesome! Tracy, Tracy, Jill, Amy and Kim. Best team ever!
    Liz Copple — Sep 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Perenich, DO
    About Dr. Mark Perenich, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497060487
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Back Institute
    • Largo Medical Center
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Florida State University
    • Spine Surgery
    Dr. Mark Perenich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perenich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perenich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perenich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perenich works at Tampa Back Institute, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perenich’s profile.

    Dr. Perenich has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perenich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Perenich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perenich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perenich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perenich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

