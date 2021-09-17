Overview

Dr. Mark Perenich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Spine Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Perenich works at Tampa Back Institute, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.