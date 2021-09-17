Dr. Mark Perenich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perenich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Perenich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Spine Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Tampa Back Institute Pllc6536 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 803-0029
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
I was injured back in June, went to the ER, and was lucky enough to be referred to Dr. Mark Perenich. He is kind, compassionate, and caring. Since my first visit I have had to undergo several procedures, and each experience has been wonderful. At first I was so full of anxiety to get spinal injections and Spine surgery, but I can honestly say that each procedure went much better than I could have imagined. I had a SacralIliac joint injection today, and he was chatting with me while I was on the table under the X-ray. Next thing you know he said, “You’re are all done!” I didn’t know he had done it! I would give Dr. Perenich a thousand stars if I could! He works hard to make sure to give his patients the best possible experience. I hope he sees this review one day. And when he puts his head on the pillow at night, I hope he knows he has made a life changing difference in my life and so many others. One more thing, his staff is awesome! Tracy, Tracy, Jill, Amy and Kim. Best team ever!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497060487
- Texas Back Institute
- Largo Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida State University
- Spine Surgery
