Dr. Mark Pereira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Gastroenterology Associates of Rochester, LLP2440 Ridgeway Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 720-1550
Gastroenterology Associates of Rochester, LLP995 Senator Keating Blvd Ste 3100, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 720-1550
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Pereira for 20 years. He has always been personable and his staff is efficient. They made sure I was comfortable and performed the procedure within minutes of my arrival. Once I was 'awake' the doctor reviewed his findings and I was released. I would recommend Dr. Pereira and his staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1942277017
- Strong Memorial Hospitaluniversity Of Rochester
- Strong Mem Hsp U Rochester, Gastroenterology New Brunswick Affil Hosps, Internal Medicine
- Railway Hospital (India)
- Armed Forces Medical College
- Delhi University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pereira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.
