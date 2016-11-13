Dr. Paulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Paulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Paulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 180 Corliss St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-4636
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-4636
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment with Dr. Paulos was unrushed and very informative. He took the time to listen and answer my questions. He was polite, patient, reassuring pleasant and professional. I was impressed with that fact that he cleaned his stethoscope with alcohol before using it. This doesn't happen elsewhere nearly enough. The office is very clean and welcoming. The staff is polite and friendly. I would highly recommend Dr. Paulos and the Miriam Hospital Men's Health Center.
About Dr. Mark Paulos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
