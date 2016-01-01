See All General Surgeons in Greeneville, TN
Dr. Mark Patterson, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Patterson works at Laughlin Medical Group Gen Surg in Greeneville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laughlin Medical Group Gen Surg
    1410 Tusculum Blvd Ste 1700, Greeneville, TN 37745 (423) 787-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Port Placements or Replacements
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Patterson, MD

    General Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English
    1437145497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

