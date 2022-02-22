See All Ophthalmologists in Denver, CO
Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
Dr. Mark Patron, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Patron works at Mile High Retina PLLC in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    Mile High Retina PLLC
    4999 E Kentucky Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80246 (303) 691-8120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Goodland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 22, 2022
    When it comes to your eyesight, Dr. Patron is THE BEST. I had to have a very serious surgery on my eye, his expertise and skill at what he does gave me my eyesight back! He's listens to your concerns, he's caring about your situation and knowledgeable in his field. I wouldn't trust my eyes to anyone else. His staff is also accommodating and friendly.
    Jan — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Patron, MD

    Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1215134176
    Education & Certifications

    Retina Group of Washington, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington Hospital Center, DC/MD/VA
    New England Eye Center, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA
    Saint Francis Hospital, Evanston, Illinois
    TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    University of Pennsylvania
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Mark Patron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Patron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Patron works at Mile High Retina PLLC in Denver, CO.

    Dr. Patron has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole, and more.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

