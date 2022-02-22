Overview

Dr. Mark Patron, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patron works at Mile High Retina PLLC in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.