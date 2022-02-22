Dr. Mark Patron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Patron, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Patron, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mile High Retina PLLC4999 E Kentucky Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 691-8120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goodland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When it comes to your eyesight, Dr. Patron is THE BEST. I had to have a very serious surgery on my eye, his expertise and skill at what he does gave me my eyesight back! He’s listens to your concerns, he’s caring about your situation and knowledgeable in his field. I wouldn’t trust my eyes to anyone else. His staff is also accommodating and friendly.
About Dr. Mark Patron, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Retina Group of Washington, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington Hospital Center, DC/MD/VA
- New England Eye Center, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Saint Francis Hospital, Evanston, Illinois
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patron accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patron has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patron.
