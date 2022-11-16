Overview

Dr. Mark Pascale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Pascale works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.