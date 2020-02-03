Overview

Dr. Mark Pascal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Pascal works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.