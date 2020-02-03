Dr. Mark Pascal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pascal, MD
Dr. Mark Pascal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Jtcc 2nd Floor Infusion92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5900
- Hackensack University Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Pascal?
One of the best doctors I’ve ever come in contact with
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc C
- The New York Hospital-Cormell University Medical Center|The New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
