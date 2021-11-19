Dr. Mark Paris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Paris, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Paris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Ubuntu Integrative Health LLC100 E Linton Blvd Ste 503A, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Paris, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Creole, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1174548226
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr
- Bryan Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paris speaks Creole, Hebrew and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.