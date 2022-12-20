Overview

Dr. Mark Parent, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parent works at Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.