Dr. Mark Pardoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Pardoe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Locations
Eureka - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2460 Buhne St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 441-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardoe?
Dr. Pardoe and his staff, are one of the few remaining Doctors who actually CARE about their patients. We always feel like we were heard, listened to, and treated like people, not a number.
About Dr. Mark Pardoe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407930209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pardoe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardoe has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardoe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.