Overview

Dr. Mark Pardoe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Pardoe works at Providence Medical Group in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.