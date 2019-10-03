Overview

Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Pankonin works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.