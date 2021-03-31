Overview

Dr. Mark Pamer, DO is a Pulmonologist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Pamer works at Mark J. Pamer, D.O., LLC in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.