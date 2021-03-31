See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Mark Pamer, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Pamer, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Pamer, DO is a Pulmonologist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Pamer works at Mark J. Pamer, D.O., LLC in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark J Pamer DO LLC
    573 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 221-4088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech Therapy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pamer?

    Mar 31, 2021
    Excellent!! What a doctor, what a humanitarian. I was referred to him by my PCP & that was the best recommendation I have ever received. I began seeing Dr. Pamer in 2016 for lung nodules & COPD. He saved my life, I have had lung nodules since 2013 but he became suspicious of one of the smaller nodules and he ordered a biopsy for & it was a malignancy so I had an upper right lobectomy for Stage 1 lung cancer. He is the most caring doctor I’ve ever had and will call me even after hours if he feels it’s necessary. As for his entire staff, they are kind, caring and just a group of exemplary people. Mrs. Pamer is an exceptional person herself. She remembers more about me a year later than I do myself. This entire group of caregivers are unlike any others I have been too! I must also say that Dr. Pamer has the most fantastic personality - he is a genuinely wonderful person with the best sense of humor. There aren’t many doctors like him - he’s in a league of his own!! Thank you!
    A.Z. — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Pamer, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Pamer, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pamer to family and friends

    Dr. Pamer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pamer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Pamer, DO.

    About Dr. Mark Pamer, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184824542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Florida Shands-Jacksonville
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Pamer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pamer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pamer works at Mark J. Pamer, D.O., LLC in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pamer’s profile.

    Dr. Pamer has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pamer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pamer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Pamer, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.