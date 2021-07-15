See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Mark Page, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Page, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine

Dr. Page works at Lafayette Orthopaedics Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic
    1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 447-4165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hip Fracture
Broken Arm
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hip Fracture

Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Page, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1073582573
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Page has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Page works at Lafayette Orthopaedics Clinic in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Page’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

