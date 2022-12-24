Dr. Packer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Packer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Packer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Town & Country Head & Neck
Locations
Town & Country Head & Neck607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6394
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Packer was great. This was my first time seeing him and he was kind, a good listener, empathetic. Although my issue has not been solved— I know he did everything he could. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mark Packer, MD
- Neurotology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760470686
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Packer has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.