Dr. Mark Paciotti, MD

Cardiology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Mark Paciotti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Paciotti works at Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bremerton
    2709 Hemlock St, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Arrhythmia Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Tilt Table Testing
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Nov 07, 2016
I am quite surprised at the others' low marks. Dr. Paciotti explains things well, decides on medication interactively, based on my inputs, is competent-- noticed A-fib that previous doctors had not mentioned-- and has been giving me good care.
  • Cardiology
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1942232178
  • U Ky Med Ctr
  • U Ky Med Ctr
  • U Ky Med Ctr
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Dr. Mark Paciotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paciotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Paciotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paciotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paciotti works at Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Paciotti’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paciotti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paciotti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paciotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paciotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

