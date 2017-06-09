Overview

Dr. Mark Oxman, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Oxman works at Champaign Dental Group in Dayton, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.