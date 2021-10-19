Overview

Dr. Mark Ottolin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois Abraham Lincoln School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Ottolin works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.