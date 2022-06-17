Overview

Dr. Mark Orgel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Orgel works at University Prompt Care - Silver Bluff in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.