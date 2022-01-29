Overview

Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Oppenlander works at St. Joseph Mercy Brain & Spine in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.