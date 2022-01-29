See All Neurosurgeons in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Oppenlander works at St. Joseph Mercy Brain & Spine in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
    5315 Elliott Dr Ste 102, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    University of Michigan Department of Neurosurgery
    1500 E Medical Center Dr # 3552, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Jan 29, 2022
    I was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, stenosis, and arthritis of the lumbar spine. After more then 2 years of severe pain I was referred to the neurologists in my area. I got shuffled around between doctors there. After another 9 months they said I would need a complicated surgery they were afraid to perform and I could end up in a wheelchair. Well needless to say I went to U of M and ended up with Dr Oppenlander and I’m glad I did. He was able to fix my spine better than I could of expected. I ended up having to have a cage, rods and screws between L2and S1, because my spine ended up breaking during a long surgery 13 hours ( because of the osteoporosis I forgot to mention). Thank you to Dr Oppenlander, PA Tom and the rest of the staff. They are the best!
    Patricia Marvin — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD

    Neurosurgery
    11 years of experience
    English
    1033373998
    Education & Certifications

    VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Neurosurgery
