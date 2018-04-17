Overview

Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Logan Health Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Ombrellaro works at EvergreenHealth Vascular Care in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.