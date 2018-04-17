Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ombrellaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Logan Health Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Locations
EvergreenHealth Vascular Care12303 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 450-7007
Yakima Vascular Associates1607 Creekside Loop # 100, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 453-4614
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Logan Health Medical Center
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Ombrellaro was God sent to me. He fixed my stomach aneurysm, one of three, now have just one more to go. He is the most amazing doctor I have ever met. I would in a heart recommend my family, friends and strangers to see him. He takes on people that were given no hope, such as myself. I will forever be grateful for his hands that extended my life and gave me hope.
About Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn Med Center
- Tex Tech University School Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
