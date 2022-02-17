Overview

Dr. Mark Omar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Omar works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.