Overview

Dr. Mark Olsen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Olsen works at Tulsa Cancer institute in Tulsa, OK with other offices in McAlester, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.