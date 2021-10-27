See All Hematologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Mark Olsen, MD

Hematology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Olsen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Olsen works at Tulsa Cancer institute in Tulsa, OK with other offices in McAlester, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Cancer institute
    12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 505-3200
  2. 2
    St John Medical Center Inc
    1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 505-3200
  3. 3
    Cancer Care Associates
    901 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 426-0625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Mcalester Regional Health Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Olsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356382592
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.