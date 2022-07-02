Overview

Dr. Mark Oliver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Oliver works at HCA Florida Ocala Neurosurgical Center in Ocala, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.