Dr. Mark Ogle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Ogle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Riverview Health.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9310 Waldemar Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 621-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor, I really appreciate his on-time appts. I also trust him for his knowledge of treatments for depression. I suffer from chronic depression with S.A.D which he has successfully helped me..this last year was the best I have had in a long time, he encouraged me to add those lights for depression and it was of great benefit last winter. i also use it when I am on zoom,,maybe that's why I have had such a good year,,plus his wonderful medical knowledge.
About Dr. Mark Ogle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801842422
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
