Overview

Dr. Mark Ogle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Riverview Health.



They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.