Overview

Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD is a Dermatologist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University.



Dr. Oestreicher works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Westport, CT and Derby, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.