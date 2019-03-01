Dr. Mark O'Donnell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark O'Donnell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark O'Donnell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9102 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Donnell helped get rid of a diabetic ulcer on the bottom of my foot and now does my diabetic foot maintenance. He is very personable and knows what he is doing. Would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Mark O'Donnell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245296201
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Donnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Donnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.