Dr. Mark O'Connor Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark O'Connor Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Physicians Management LLC2409 Cherry St Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3232Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Tiffin Office470 W Market St, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 443-9650Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Oregon Office3851 Navarre Ave Ste 210, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 214-0336Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Toledo Cardiology Consultants Inc7640 Sylvania Ave Ste H, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 517-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
About Dr. Mark O'Connor Jr, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
