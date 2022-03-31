Dr. Mark Norleans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norleans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Norleans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Norleans, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Locations
Mark X Norleans MD Phd PA9730 COMMERCE CENTER CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 482-5003
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am deeply grateful for Dr. Norleans. He is the best doctor for me. He gives me the facts and instructs me on keeping the healthiest.
About Dr. Mark Norleans, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841211208
Education & Certifications
- Beijing Medical University
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norleans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norleans accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norleans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norleans speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Norleans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norleans.
