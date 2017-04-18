Overview

Dr. Mark Nootens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Nootens works at Saint Margaret Healthcare HPL in Dyer, IN with other offices in Munster, IN and Cedar Lake, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.