Dr. Mark Nootens, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Nootens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Health Hammond24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 864-2063
-
2
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 513-0107MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Jon D. Misch D.o.p.c.13963 Morse St, Cedar Lake, IN 46303 Directions (219) 836-4473
-
4
Mark Nootens MD PC931 Fran Lin Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 513-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- AARP
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Nootens for several years. I feel I get excellent care from him and I trust him. I can call with my questions and concerns and get answers. Natalie is wonderful. She compliments him well. When I needed a specific procedure, Dr. Nootens referred me to the right doctor for that specific procedure. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mark Nootens, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nootens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nootens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nootens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nootens has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nootens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nootens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nootens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nootens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nootens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.