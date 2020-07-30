Dr. Mark Noller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Noller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Noller, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
David W Noller, MD2460 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 542-0977
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Visited for what turned out to be a UTI. Dr Noller is a listener and teacher, much appreciated.
About Dr. Mark Noller, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1497726095
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- St Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noller has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Noller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.