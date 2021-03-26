Dr. Mark Noble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Noble, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Noble, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Noble works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-8501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Imaging - Q Building - Glickman Tower2050 E 96th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 445-8501
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was born with (renal/kidney disease, and was never properly diagnosed. I was in Ohio, visiting my family; and I was told about this (UROLOGIST), who was highly recommended. Therefore, I set up two (2) appointments with Dr. Mark Noble, and after all test were in, and on the second appointment. Dr. Mark Noble, diagnosed me; with Medullary Sponge Kidney Disease. Moreover, through his care for me, Dr. Noble confirmed a (NEW) diagnosis of me via-a-specialized X-ray studies (i.e., intravenous urography). That revealed the several renal ailments I had. One I knew of, and the most critical disease was diagnosed by Dr. Noble. I have had renal disease all my life, I now knew why, I had such a enormous production of renal stones, and Dr. Noble, showed me x-rays that revealed deformity in both (KIDNEYS). THEREFORE, I went 38 years and never been properly diagnosed; until Dr. Noble. He spent over our allotted time; to properly informed me of (WHY) I produce so many stones. Dr. Noble IS THE BEST!
About Dr. Mark Noble, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noble works at
Dr. Noble has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal, Closed and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Noble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noble.
