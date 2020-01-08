Overview

Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Nishiya works at Urological Associates Westrn County in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.