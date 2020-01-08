See All Urologists in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD

Urology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. Nishiya works at Urological Associates Westrn County in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urological Associates Westrn County
    2373 G Rd Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 585-7676
  2. 2
    Urological Associates of W Co
    790 Wellington Ave Ste 202, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 719-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Delta County Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760411995
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Colorado
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

