Dr. Mark Nightengale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Nightengale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Nightengale works at
Locations
1
Adult Gastroenterology Assocs6465 S Yale Ave Ste 1002, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Adult Gastroenterology Associates4200 E Skelly Dr Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 438-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My recent appointment (October 2022) with Dr. Nightengale went very well. I was impressed with the professional and courteous care that I received while in his care.
About Dr. Mark Nightengale, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144215971
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
