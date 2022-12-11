Overview

Dr. Mark Niederee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Rock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Niederee works at Wichita Surgical Specialists - Emporia in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.