Dr. Mark Niederee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niederee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Niederee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Niederee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Rock Regional Hospital.
Dr. Niederee works at
Locations
-
1
Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southeast Office, Clifton Medical Center1515 S Clifton Ave Ste 250, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 686-1991Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Rock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niederee?
Absolutely superb surgeon. Simply made it easy on me. Vast knowledge, great communicative skills, reassuring, attentive, and considerate. Competent. Very fine staff. My family and I could not be happier. Thank you Dr. Niederee, and thanks to your staff also.
About Dr. Mark Niederee, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063419844
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niederee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niederee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niederee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niederee works at
Dr. Niederee has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niederee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Niederee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niederee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niederee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niederee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.