Dr. Mark Nichols, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Nichols, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Locations
Houston ENT & Allergy915 Gessner Rd Ste 280, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-2626Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nichols and his staff were very pleasant, knowledgeable and helpful. I would gladly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mark Nichols, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ear Rsch Fdn
- John Sealy Hosp-U Tex Med Br
- John Sealy Hosp University TX Med Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- University of Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
